Texas County is in fourth place in the fall archery deer season that began Sept. 15 in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

By Thursday, Oct. 5, the count in the county stood at 151: Antlered bucks (72), button bucks (10) and does (69).

Leading the state are: Jefferson (280), Franklin (227), St. Louis (172), Texas (151), Howell (146) and Carter (123).

The first part of the archery deer season runs through Nov. 10, according to the conservation department.

Turkey archery season also is open. In Texas County, six have been killed as of the morning of Thursday, Oct. 5: Adult hens (2), juvenile gobblers (3) and hens (1).