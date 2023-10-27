Texas County’s unemployment rate was down in September from the previous month, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reported.

In September, the rate was 3.3 percent. That is down eight-tenths of a percentage point from August.

According to the department, the county’s total labor force was 9,396 and employed was 9,084. (Total unemployed – 312)

Other counties and their jobless rates: Howell (3.2), Douglas (2.9), Wright (2.8), Laclede (2.7), Pulaski (3.1), Phelps (2.6), Dent (3) and Shannon (3.2).