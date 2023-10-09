It is the first crisp cool day of fall; the leaves have started to descend. All over the county many are busy cleaning and attending fall events.

Dispatch has had a busy day of calls ranging from accidental calls, three motor vehicle accidents, multiple medical calls and a lost three-year-old that four different fire departments, along with law enforcement, found after a seven-hour search. He and his companion Spot, the dog, were found, safe but hungry. Many people in the county have had controlled burns and a few had the fires get out of control. Along with this there was a semi tractor trailer’s brakes that had overheated and spread small roadside fires for twelve miles.

It is now 11:50 p.m. and the evening shift is updating the midnight crew on the prior and still active events. As William and Myrissa set down for the night, the phone rings…

William: “9-1-1, Where is your emergency?”

William can hear the caller trying to catch their breath in a panic.

Caller: “I just woke up and saw it; I need help here now; please hurry!”

William: “We are going to get help on the way, I need you to slow down and take a deep breath. What did you see? What kind of help?”

Caller: “We were having a family day. We have been cleaning and burning yard debris. But it was out we put it out with water.”

William: “Is the fire still out?”

Caller: “No that is why I need help!”

William: “What is your address?”

William was able to obtain the address, phone number and the name of the caller, Pearl. Pearl and her family have been in this area for a very long time and most know of her and her family.

William: “Ms. Pearl, what exactly is on fire?”

As William is getting more information, Myrissa is notifying the fire department.

Pearl: “It’s the girl’s old playhouse; I tried to get it out with the hose, but I couldn’t. Oh, my, I don’t know how it started; please hurry!”

William: “My partner already has help on the way, how large is the fire?”

Pearl: “Oh honey, it has got that whole playhouse burned up! We must not of got all the coals out earlier.”

Willaim: “Is it close to any other structure or hazards?”

Pearl: “No – well it is a little way from the house, but it won’t get to the house. And I don’t think we have any hazards, what would that be?”

William: “Something such as a propane tank?

Pearl: “Yes! We do have one of those, it is just on the back side of the house!

We were cleaning and burning leaves and limbs today, had a great visit with all the grandkids. Oh, their poor playhouse!”

William: “Are you and everyone safely away from the fire?”

Pearl: “Yes, I am here alone they all went back home today.”

William: “Can you still see the fire?”

Pearl: “Well, I went around to sit in the car to stay out of the wind, but I can see those flames, they look like they are getting higher. I am going to walk around to see.”

As William was trying to advise her to stay away from the flame a loud scream came through the phone.

Pearl: “Get here now my house is on fire!”

William: “Ms. Pearl, I need you to stay a safe distance away I know that you are upset but please stay back the fire department is almost there. Are you injured or burned anywhere?”

Pearl: “Oh, child bless you, no I am fine, and I can see their lights. Oh, my house, please put it out quickly!”

While William was talking with Ms. Pearl, Myrissa had toned out two fire departments. Gave directions for a separate medical call also providing information to an officer for a traffic stop. It does not seem to be slowing down in dispatch this fall night.

The fire department area that Ms. Pearl lived in, they also responded to a motor vehicle accident at 5:30 a.m. with one person trapped inside. They were later toned out for a field fire that got out of control and just finished searching for the lost child earlier. They were still at the station getting everything organized before heading home after a long day when they were dispatched to Ms. Pearl’s. With the help of the second department, the fire was put out quickly and only outside damage was sustained to Ms. Pearl’s house. By the time the fire department personnel arrived back at the station, it was almost 2:30 a.m. of the next day. However, they made sure the equipment was put back in order and everything was ready for the next call.

If you are not from around here one may think, “That is their job, that is what they get paid for.”:

But if you are from around here you know they are all volunteers. When they are dispatched to help, they leave their family, or their job to go help where and when it is needed, without hesitation. They train, assist, educate and respond along with fellow departments, on their own time. It is not monetized; they are doing it for the safety of their community.

October is fire prevention month. A few safety tips to remember: Practice your family fire plan. Check your smoke detectors. Call your control burns into dispatch, no matter how small. Be weather aware before burning. Never leave a burning area unattended. After burning, make sure all the fire and coals are extinguished completely. Call for help sooner rather than later.

In honor of all firefighters, I would like to send a sincere appreciation for their dedication and endless hours of community support.

It is always a reassuring sound when a responding department is heard on the radio saying, “Dispatch show us on scene.”

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013. Director Terra Culley can be reached by phone at 417-967-5309 or by email at terraculley911@hotmail.com.