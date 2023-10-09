This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Tiger Development Academy, Houston R-1 School District’s newest youth sports program, has opened registration for its first basketball program.

The program is called “Playmakers League” and consists of 12 sessions of basketball development and 3-on-3 play starting Nov. 2 for 3rd through 6th grade students from Houston, Success and Raymondville.

All sessions take place on the Houston Schools campus and each member will receive a t-shirt, reversible jersey, age-appropriate ball and league insurance included with their $45 registration fee.

Registration ends Nov. 14.

For more information contact Jeff Richardson at jrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us.