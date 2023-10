A two-day training event organized by Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief was held Friday and Saturday in Houston.

It is one of four planned this year in Missouri.

Volunteers arrived Friday on the campus of First Baptist Church at Airport Road and Hawthorn Avenue.

Numerous trainings were offered: mass care/feeding, chainsaw, flood recovery, communications, shower/laundry, childcare, incident management, assessment and chaplaincy.

Persons wanting to learn more can view modr.org.