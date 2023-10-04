A Licking man and woman were involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning east of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Laura J. Hughes, 36, was driving her 2011 Ford Taurus eastbound on Highway 32 when she attempted to pass a 1990 Ford Pickup driven by James E. Bradshaw, 38. Bradshaw was making a left turn and the two vehicles collided, the patrol said.

Hughes was taken by ambulance to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. Both drivers were wearing safety devices.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. D. B. Pounds. Assisting was the Licking Fire Department.