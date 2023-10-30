Two inmates, one on Thursday, Oct. 26 and one on Saturday, Oct. 28, died at the South Central Correctional Center.

Benjamin Powell, 33, was serving an 18-year sentence for two counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury and death out of Lawrence County. Powell was most recently received in the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2020. He passed away at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

Chris Guest, 43, was serving a 30-year sentence for three counts of first-degree statutory rape out of Cole County. Guest was most recently received in the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2004. He passed away at 3:36 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Both Powell and Guest will have autopsies conducted, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.