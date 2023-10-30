Youth hunters killed 209 deer over the weekend in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

That’s down 27 from last year.

Rainy, windy weather affected the hunt.

Here’s the breakdown for Texas County: Antlered bucks (103), button bucks (19) and does (87).

Top counties in Missouri were Franklin (257), followed by Osage (224) and Texas (209). Other counties in the region: Howell (197) and Shannon (152)

A late season youth deer season is Nov. 24-26.

NUMBERS DOWN IN STATE

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 11,118 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2023 deer hunting season, Oct. 28 and 29. Of the deer harvested, 6,857 were antlered bucks, 3,410 were does, and 851 were button bucks.

Youth hunters harvested 13,877 during last year’s early youth portion.

“Although the rain this past weekend was desperately needed given how dry it’s been this year throughout much of the state, it did put a damper on the early youth portion,” said MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle.

Isabelle noted that the below average temperatures were conducive to good deer movement, but the combination of cooler temperatures and rainy conditions that persisted throughout much of the weekend likely reduced the amount of time many young hunters were able to spend afield.

Archery deer hunting continues through Nov. 10 and resumes Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024. The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 11-21 followed by the CWD portion, which is open in CWD Management Zone counties, Nov. 22-26. The late youth portion runs Nov. 24-26. The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 2-10 in open counties and the alternative methods portion will occur Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2024.