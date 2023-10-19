Vernon Lee Cole, age 96, son of Jim Cole and Hazel Irene Fisher Cole, was born April 27, 1927, in Houston, Mo. Vernon went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2023.

Vernon lived his entire life in the Houston area, mainly in the Oakhill community north of Houston. He married his wife, Amy Rose Stevenson, April 17, 1949, together they celebrated 74 years of marriage this past April. They raised three sons, Bobby, Eddie, and Reggie. Vernon accepted Christ as a young adult.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Hazel Cole; sister, Fern Marie Overy; brothers, Wilferd, Lester, and Glen Cole; amd one great-great grandaughter, Brynlee Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Cole of Houston; brother, LeRoy Cole of Houston; sister-in-law, Glenna Cole of Jefferson City, Mo.; sons, Bobby Cole (wife, Teresa) of Raymondville, Mo., Eddie Cole (wife, Janet) of Houston and Reggie Cole (wife Jan) of Houston; seven grandchildren, Stacey and Kevin Silveus of Houston, Brad and Sunni Cole of Nixa, Mo., Tara and Leon Caselman of Long Lane, Mo., Brison and Sarah Cole of Grand Junction, Colo., Travis and Kristen Cole of Grand Junction, Colo., Casey and Isaac Olvera of Austin, Texas, and Rowdy and Tina Carson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Vernon will be truly missed and loved by his family and friends.

A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at First Freewill Baptist Church of Houston. A memorial service for Vernon will begin at 11 a.m. at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Houston.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Hill Church Cemetery, in memory of Vernon and left at Evans Funeral Home.

PAID