Vernon Ray Davidson, 77, of Bucyrus passed away on Oct. 30, 2023. Vernon was born in Brushy, Mo. on Oct. 14, 1946, to Johnny and Faye (Allen) Davidson.

Vernon married Maryann DeMaris in Poplar Bluff, Mo. in 1971. Vernon proudly served his country in the United States Army and the United States Navy.

Vernon is preceded in death by his mother, father and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Maryann; daughter, Victoria; son, Jacob; and granddaughter, Christine.

Vernon was a friend to all, with a ready hand nearby to lift you up when you were down. He was happy to share his wisdom with all who would listen. He was passionate about horses, hardworking and loving his family and neighbors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Per Vernon’s request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

