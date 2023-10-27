This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra will perform a Veterans Day concert on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Star Theater at Willow Springs. Area residents are members.

The concert, “A Salute to Our Heroes,” will honor veterans and recognize their service to the country.

It is free and begins at 7 p.m.

The program will include an honor guard presenting the colors and local high school choir members singing “Armed Forces – The Pride of America!”

It features songs of all service branches. Also on the program is a reading by local veteran, Avery Parker, of “The Ragged Old Flag,” a poem by Johnny Cash, while the orchestra performs “America the Beautiful.” Other musical numbers include “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Reflections from the Wall,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Fanfare for the Common Man,” “God of Our Fathers: A Chorale Fantasy,” “National Emblem” and “Shenandoah.”

The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra is under the direction of Jodie Forbes and was formed in 2009 under sponsorship of the Willow Springs Arts Council.

Members are volunteer musicians of all ages from Houston, Cabool, Ava, Willow Springs, Mountain View and West Plains who love to offer live orchestral performances in the area.

The Willow Springs Arts Council, the sponsor, is a non-profit organization whose goal is to support art in all forms in the community. For more information, see its website at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org