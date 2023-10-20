Victoria Imogene Collins, 92 of Houston, Mo., was born Feb. 19, 1931, to Jasper Sherman and Clara Elizabeth (Jordan) Garrett in Success, Mo. and departed this life on Oct. 18, 2023, at Houston House Nursing Home in Houston surrounded by family.

Imogene was united in marriage to Carl Lee Collins on Dec. 23, 1950, and to this union 5 children were born: Lora Mitchell, Carolyn Steffen, Rick Collins, Teresa Collins, and Robert Collins.

Imogene attended grade school in Ellis Prairie and high school in Houston. For two years she worked as the school secretary at Houston Schools. She then went on to work 27 years for the HD Lee Company until retiring to take care of Carl who had suffered a stroke. Carl and Imogene were married for 44 years until his passing. She was known county wide for the best hot rolls in Texas County, many have tried to duplicate them, but have yet to succeed. Imogene loved to cook for her family and friends and enjoyed sitting on the porch with her morning breakfast and coffee crew. Gardening and her yearly hummingbird gathering were a great joy to Imogene.

Preceding her in death were her father Jasper, mother Clara; four brothers Charles Garrett, Keith Garrett, Leonard ‘Bud’ Garrett, and Robert Garrett; three sisters Lorene Garrett, Gladys Garrett, and Maxine Johnson; husband Carl L. Collins; two daughters Teresa Ann Collins and Carolyn Steffen.

Imogene is survived by daughter Lora Mitchell (John) of Warsaw, Missouri; two sons Rick Collins (Becky) of Houston, Missouri, and Robert Collins (Sheila) of Stoutland, Missouri; two sisters Sudie York (Ray) of Rolla, Missouri and Judy Hutsell (Lonnie) of Linden, Texas; brother Ralph Garrett of Success, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Imogene will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dykes Cemetery in the care of Bradford Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Success Baptist Church with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Interment was in the Dykes Cemetery. Services were under the care Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

