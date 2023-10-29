This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of record-low temperatures this week.

“Our current ‘Record Probability Tracker’ is predicting a 77 percent chance that Springfield will break the record low of 22F on Wednesday. Trends point to the probability increasing as we get closer to Wednesday,” it said Sunday.

Additionally, there is a 60-80% chance that other low-temperature records across southwest Missouri will be broken this week.

A freeze warning has been issued from midnight Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s to around 30. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the National Weather Service said.