A woman wanted on Summersville and Reynolds County warrants was arrested Sunday night in Shannon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Brooke N. Vermillion, 30, of Bunker, was wanted on a felony Reynolds County warrant – aggravated assault – non-family – strong arm, third-degree; and a misdemeanor Summersville Police Department warrant – driving while revoked.

She was taken to the Shannon County Jail.