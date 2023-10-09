A Kennett woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning east of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Marsiah L. Nelson, 21, was driving her 2015 Chrystler 300 eastbound on U.S. 60 one half mile east of Mountain Grove when she traveled off the right side of the road and impacted a rock bluff, the patrol said.

Nelson was transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries.

The vehicle was totaled. Nelson was wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. T. L. Sullivan.