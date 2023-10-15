A woman from Licking was seriously injured Saturday night in a crash two miles west of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Msgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2007 Jeep Wranger driven by Regina M. Vestal, 53, went off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, went off the right side of Highway 32, hit a fence and overturned, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seat belt.

Vestal was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Assisting at the scene were: Cpl. M.T. Weakley, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Licking Fire Department.

The vehicle was totaled.