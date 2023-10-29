As the final day of the early youth deer season opened Sunday, 104 deer had been checked in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reports.

The breakdown was: Antlered bucks (59), button bucks (7) and does (38).

Cold, rainy weather made hunting nasty.

Top counties in Missouri are: Franklin (146), Callaway (123), Osage (120), Howell and Macon (119), Pike (113), Gasconade (112) and Texas (104).

Last year, hunters in Texas County killed 236 deer during the early portion of youth deer season.

A late season youth deer season is Nov. 24-26.

Send photos to: news@houstonherald.com