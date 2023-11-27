The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Troy T. Terrillion, 54, of 9399 Haney Drive in Houston was issued a citation for passing as school bus while it was unloading on Nov. 9.

Mary B. Cox, 40, of 316 Pine St. in Houston, was issued a citation for violation of a noise ordinance on Nov. 17.

An investigating officer wrote the ticket after neighbors complained about a dog barking all night long.

An officer responded Nov. 18 regarding a report of theft at Taylor Veterinary Clinic on Millstone Road in Houston.

An owner of the business told the officer that a calf valued at $1,500 that was being housed at the clinic and bottle-fed had been stolen during the overnight hours. The calf was found the next day in an adjacent field.

Jeffrey Hamilton, 36, of 407 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued a citation for allowing an animal to run at large on Nov. 21.

Hamilton was cited after a woman reported that she was walking her dog and a white pit bull had attacked her and her dog. She said she kicked and yelled at it before Hamilton came outside and grabbed it.

The woman said neither she nor her dog were injured, but her dog’s leash and harness had been damaged and she and Hamilton made a verbal agreement regarding replacement.