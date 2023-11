An accident on westbound U.S. 60 just east of Garden Inn at Cabool caused a road blockage Friday.

An overturned tractor-trailer blocked the roadway.

Traffic was blocked as personnel worked to clear the scene.

Firefighters from Cabool — along with mutual aid from Mountain Grove — were on scene.