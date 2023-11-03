Texas County’s ranking has fallen to No. 10 in the state for the fall archery deer season, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation on Friday.

The count in the county stood at 429: Antlered bucks (174), button bucks (31) and does (224).

Leading the state are: Jefferson (812), Franklin (725), Howell (508), St. Louis (498), Wayne (485) and Carter (478).

The first part of the archery deer season runs through Nov. 10, according to the conservation department.

Turkey archery season also is open. In Texas County, 21 have been killed as of Friday, Nov. 3: Adults gobblers (3), adult hens (12) juvenile gobblers (4) and juvenile hens (5).