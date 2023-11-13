Area fire departments pitched in to aid each other Sunday afternoon as blazes popped up.

The warning: It’s dry, and don’t burn.

Several blazes were reported in the region. Some of those were around Highway 137 in the Raymondville/Licking area, including one near Harry Road that is near Boone Creek Baptist Church.

Authorities reported about 100 hay bales burned at one site. A county deputy was sent to investigate. Another troublespot was on Smith Road north of Big Creek.

At one time, firefighters from Licking, Raymondville, Houston and Summersville were assisting each other at various sites.