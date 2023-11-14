A Licking woman shot a firearm in the air multiple times at her husband’s workplace after he filed for divorce, authorities say.

Regina M. Vestal, born in 1970, arrived at her husband’s workplace Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Licking area threatening him to stop the divorce or she would shoot him or herself, according to a probable cause statement.

Her husband told authorities that she then came up to a shop door and yelled obscenities before shooting a firearm in the air twice.

Video footage of the incident supports these facts and Vestal admits to the offense on body camera footage, authorities say.

Vestal is held in the Texas County Jail, facing a class B felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.