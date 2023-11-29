This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A blood drive is slated for Friday, Dec. 8, at the First Christian Church in Houston on East Highway 17.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Donors will receive a limited-edition fleece blanket, while supplies last. The drive runs from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the church basement.

“We tend to see an increase in the need for blood in the winter months and around the holidays,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “With just an hour of your time, you can give the best gift this holiday season, the gift of life. Your gift is one a hospital patient will never forget. One day, it might be your own loved one who needs a blood transfusion. Please consider making a blood donation appointment today.”

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.