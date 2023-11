The Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Parade 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

This year’s theme is “Songs of Christmas” and Tonia Collins will be the grand marshall. Alongside local businesses, individuals and floats, the parade will feature the Fort Leonard Wood Marching Band and Color Guard.

It will start at Kabul Nursing Home, travel east to Ozark Street, south to Walnut Avenue, west to Main Street and back to the nursing home.

For more information call 417-962-3002.