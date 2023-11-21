A man from Cabool was arrested Monday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Randy D. Brill, 28, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine, two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor Mountain Grove Police Department warrant for failing to register, driving while suspended, failing to register a motor vehicle , no insurance and no seatbelt, patrol said.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.