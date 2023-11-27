The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls and investigated two single vehicle accidents last week.

The department reported 31 traffic stops resulting in 21 summons issued. Additionally, six arrests for non-traffic offenses were made.

A vehicle accident occurred at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 when a 2013 Chevy operated by a juvenile traveling west on U.S. 60 near U.S. 63 struck a deer in the roadway causing extensive damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A second vehicle accident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when a 2021 Dodge Durango operated by a juvenile traveling south on U.S. 63 near Highway PP struck a deer in the roadway causing extensive damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

In total, police handled two accidents, six animal complaints, two civil matters, two domestic violence calls, two impaired subjects, two stealing/theft cases, two suspicious activity cases, nine warrant arrests, six non-traffic arrests, a juvenile matter, a peace disturbance, a private escort, a property damage/vandalism, a public assist, an unsecured building and assisted another agency.