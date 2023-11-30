The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a live election for six open board seats at its Dec. 6 luncheon.

Candidates nominated by chamber members in good standing to serve on the board of directors for three year terms are Kevin Buck, Kevin Crowley, Sam Dortch, Shannon Jordan, Kevin McGowen, Chelsye Scantlin, Jennifer Scheets and Kevin Stilley.

Members unable to attend the live election can fill out a ballot and drop it off at the visitors center at 501 E. Walnut St.

For more information call 417-217-4399.