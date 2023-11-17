Tuttle Utility Gas Inc. in Houston recently concluded a three-week long coat drive to benefit kids at Houston Elementary School.

Thanks to financial donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals, close to 60 new coats and hoodies were purchased. About 25 nice used coats were also donated.

The rive was organized by T.U.G.I. marketing director Dara Archie and store manager Kathy Archie, along with Houston Elementary counselor Maggie Moore (who is also the school district’s Bright Futures program liaison).

“The community really came through for the kids,” Dara Archie said.

“The kids need to be loved, fed and clothed properly before they can become successful in the classroom,” Moore said. “This is just great.”

T.U.G.I. and Houston Tiger Basketball have teamed up to sponsor another drive called “Hoops and Hoodies” designed to collect hoodies for middle school and high school students until Dec. 8. All hoodies may be dropped off at the home boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, Dec. 8. Students who bring a new or gently used hoodie to the game will receive free admission.

For more information, call Moore at 967-3024, ext. 2206, or email her at mmoore@houston.k12.mo.us.