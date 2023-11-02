Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Oct. 25 – Oct. 26 meeting.
Members:
- Discussed ARPA funds needs for the Summersville and Houston Senior Centers.
- Met about the bridge on Camp Road and had a phone conversation about Shafer Road.
- Discussed Klotz Drive and the Paddy Creek Flap Agreement.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Grant Wilson, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office, who gave updates from Washington.
- George Sholtz on the progress of Camp Road bridge and SB190.
The full minutes can be read below: