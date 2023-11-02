Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Oct. 25 – Oct. 26 meeting.

Members:

  • Discussed ARPA funds needs for the Summersville and Houston Senior Centers.
  • Met about the bridge on Camp Road and had a phone conversation about Shafer Road.
  • Discussed Klotz Drive and the Paddy Creek Flap Agreement.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Grant Wilson, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office, who gave updates from Washington.
  • George Sholtz on the progress of Camp Road bridge and SB190.

The full minutes can be read below:

Approved-Minutes-for-October-25-and-26Download

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply