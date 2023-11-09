Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Nov. 1 – Nov. 2 meeting.
Members:
- Received a phone call from Dan Cavender with BPJ Insurance discussing county liability insurance.
- Passed a resolution to SB190 with Isaiah Buse, Houston Herald; George Sholtz, Big Country 99.3; Clare York, Richard York and Fred Stenger in attendance.
- Reviewed an email from Ivan Schrader’s office on the sheriff’s salary.
- Signed a health insurance deductible reimbursement for county employees.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Fred Stenger needing suggestions on how to repair a box culvert on Brushy Creek Road.
- Scott Stillwell inquiring about an Amish cemetery.
The full minutes can be read below: