Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Nov. 1 – Nov. 2 meeting.

Members:

Received a phone call from Dan Cavender with BPJ Insurance discussing county liability insurance.

Passed a resolution to SB190 with Isaiah Buse, Houston Herald; George Sholtz, Big Country 99.3; Clare York, Richard York and Fred Stenger in attendance.

Reviewed an email from Ivan Schrader’s office on the sheriff’s salary.

Signed a health insurance deductible reimbursement for county employees.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Fred Stenger needing suggestions on how to repair a box culvert on Brushy Creek Road.

Scott Stillwell inquiring about an Amish cemetery.

The full minutes can be read below: