Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Nov. 8 – Nov. 9 meeting.

Members:

  • Met with Isiah Mohr to discuss speed limit signs at Oakwood Estates.
  • Reviewed an email from Dan Cavander, BPJ Insurance.
  • Discussed quotes from CPI Technologies for a new server.
  • Reviewed and signed a letter for Lucas Walker dba LS Gardens, LLC, confirming there is no planning and zoning in Texas County.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Several citizens needing information on SB190.
  • Glen McKinney who informed the commission of Veterans Day activities around the county.
  • Dan Bedwell, of Lynch Township, picked up roadway information.
  • George Sholtz on culvert inspections at Brushy Creek Road.
  • Ivan Schrader, attorney, on Golden Hills Roadways.

The full minutes can be read below:

Minutes-November-8-9Download

