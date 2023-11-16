Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Nov. 8 – Nov. 9 meeting.
Members:
- Met with Isiah Mohr to discuss speed limit signs at Oakwood Estates.
- Reviewed an email from Dan Cavander, BPJ Insurance.
- Discussed quotes from CPI Technologies for a new server.
- Reviewed and signed a letter for Lucas Walker dba LS Gardens, LLC, confirming there is no planning and zoning in Texas County.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Several citizens needing information on SB190.
- Glen McKinney who informed the commission of Veterans Day activities around the county.
- Dan Bedwell, of Lynch Township, picked up roadway information.
- George Sholtz on culvert inspections at Brushy Creek Road.
- Ivan Schrader, attorney, on Golden Hills Roadways.
The full minutes can be read below: