Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Nov. 8 – Nov. 9 meeting.

Members:

Met with Isiah Mohr to discuss speed limit signs at Oakwood Estates.

Reviewed an email from Dan Cavander, BPJ Insurance.

Discussed quotes from CPI Technologies for a new server.

Reviewed and signed a letter for Lucas Walker dba LS Gardens, LLC, confirming there is no planning and zoning in Texas County.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Several citizens needing information on SB190.

Glen McKinney who informed the commission of Veterans Day activities around the county.

Dan Bedwell, of Lynch Township, picked up roadway information.

George Sholtz on culvert inspections at Brushy Creek Road.

Ivan Schrader, attorney, on Golden Hills Roadways.

The full minutes can be read below: