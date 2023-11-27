The 2023 Texas County Community Choir directed by Beth Williamson will present “Come, Christians Join to Sing!” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at Ozark Baptist Church in Houston.

The choir consists of over 50 people from the area and will showcase a variety of music and talent. Those attending will enjoy an evening of music, fellowship and fun.

The event is free to the public. Williamson plans to retire from the director position after this year, anyone interested in filling the position can contact her at bethwilliamson2019@gmail.com.