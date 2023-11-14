Texas County entered the fourth day of the November portion of deer season in second place in Missouri, trailing Franklin County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

In the county, 2,209 deer had been killed as of early Tuesday morning. The breakdown: antlered bucks (1,093); button bucks (174); and does (942). Franklin County’s number was 2,491.

Other leaders in the state: Howell (2,127), Benton (1,813), Callaway (1,802), Wayne (1,788), Pike (1,574), Jefferson (1,559), Douglas (1,558), and Morgan (1,532).

This part of the season ends on Nov. 21.