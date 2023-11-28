Texas County school districts received nearly $400,000 from the sale of lottery tickets in fiscal year 2023, according to new data from the Missouri Lottery.

In Texas County, $398,122 went to seven school districts and for vocational rehabilitation.

State proceeds totaled $425 million, and were appropriated to Missouri’s public education facilities by the Missouri General Assembly.

In the last fiscal year, Houston received $200,576. The lion’s share — $158,700 — went for a state matching fund that allows public school teachers to advance in their career.

Cabool obtained $121,493 — most of it went to individualized education programs and early special education.

Licking received $14,566; Plato, $46,697; Success, $2,001; Raymondville, $3,073; and Summersville, $7,966.

The remaining $1,750 was awarded to various individuals and organizations to assist clients with disabilities in obtaining employment by diagnosis, physical restoration, training and placement.

Missouri State University-West Plains was allotted $572,295 for higher education.

USES OF FUNDING

Funds are awarded to schools for several categories including transportation, average daily attendance, students in foster care, a state career ladder matching program for professional development, early special education and a High Need Fund reimbursement for schools’ education students with individualized education programs exceeding the current expenditure for average daily attendance in the K-12 schools.