The Houston R-1 School District and the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) have agreed to permanently declare the school as the 2023 Class 2 District 8 volleyball champions.

On Tuesday, MSHSAA filed a motion to dismiss the case stating that the court lacked adequate personal jurisdiction, failed to join indispensable parties and failed to state a claim or cause of action for which relief may be granted.

Today, a proposed judgment was submitted by Douglas D. Gaston, school attorney, that would prohibit MSHSAA from causing the school district to forfeit its title.

Mallory Mayse, MSHSAA attorney, signed the document and court costs shall be taxed to the school district.

Shortly after its district championship, the school was informed that the title would be revoked due to the participation of ineligible players. Upon appeal of the revocation, MSHSAA upheld its judgment.

Then, through a rapid exchange of court paperwork, Houston was granted a temporary injunction, allowing the team to play in the next round of state playoffs. They lost to Stover.