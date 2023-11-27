Deanna “Sue” (Young) Smith, age 73, daughter of George and Melba (Shyrock) Young was born May 29, 1950 in Bendavis, Mo. She went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2023 at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents George and Melba; stepmother, Eva Young; stepfather, Roy Stevenson; two brothers, Leroy and Bruce Young; sister, Patsy “Pat” Henderson; and niece, Katalin Young.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Young (Tonya) of Houston, Mo.; son Robbie Smith (Amy) of Houston; son, Jason Booker (Lisa) of Houston; granddaughters, Erika Hoth and Nola Smith; grandsons, Daniel and Patrick Parle; great-grandchildren, Jaxtyn and Kinsleigh Parle; brother, Ken Young (JoAnn); and several nieces and nephews, Marty, Mickie, Amy, Daxton and Brody.

Sue grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1968. Sue worked various jobs including babysitting and worked at Brown Shoe Company and Arlee Home Fashion.

Sue loved all animals and volunteered at the animal shelter. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Sue loved to visit the Houston Senior Center for fried chicken and bingo. Family and friends could always rely on Sue to call and check on them and chat about their lives. “Reality Sue” was known to call into the local radio station and would update locals on her favorite reality tv shows, like Big Brother and Survivor.

Most of all, Sue loved her friends, family, children and grandchildren. Being a part of their lives and activities was the absolute highlight of her days.

A visitation for Sue took place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rock Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

PAID