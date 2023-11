Funeral services for Mr. Jessie Herndon, age 93 of Houston, will be held at noon, Thursday, Nov. 30 at Ozark Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the service time on Thursday at the church.

He will lie in state from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Bradford Funeral Home in Summersville.

Interment will be in the Ozark Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.