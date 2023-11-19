Texas County’s deer harvest for the November portion totaled 3,531 as of Sunday morning, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The county is ranked second in the state. The breakdown is: antlered bucks (1,734), button bucks (276) and does (1,521).

The top counties in the state are: Franklin (3,760), first; and Howell (3,235) third.

Other leaders in the state: Callaway (2,764), Benton (2,579), Wayne (2,531) and Jefferson (2,516).

Last year, 3,607 deer were killed in Texas County during the November portion of deer season. The season ends Nov. 21.