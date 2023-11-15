Texas County’s deer harvest for the November portion is approaching 2,500 as of Wednesday morning, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The county is ranked second in the state with 2,459 killed. The breakdown is: antlered bucks (1,211), button bucks (191) and does (1,057). On Monday morning, the number was 1,831.

The top counties in the state are: Franklin (2,728), first; and Howell (2,382) third.

Other leaders in the state: Wayne (1,947), Benton (1,945), Callaway (1,940) and Douglas (1,723)