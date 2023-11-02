A Mountain Grove man sustained serious physical injuries after being hit by a vehicle, a Texas County Sheriff’s office deputy said.

Garrett Eaton, born in 2003, returned to a Mountain Grove property to pick up a stop sign he hit earlier that night, said Deputy Alex Flores.

He was then approached by a man who told him to stop. Eaton entered his vehicle and proceeded to drive off the roadway and then struck the man, said Flores.

The victim stated that he was knocked to the ground and when he got up, Eaton drove off from the scene. The victim sustained moderate to serious physical injuries, according to the probable cause statement.

A warrant for Eaton’s arrest for second degree assault and second offense leaving the scene of an accident was issued in Texas County with a bond of $3,500, according to court documents.