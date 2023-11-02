A woman was allegedly struck several times after refusing to clean dishes, a Texas County Sheriff’s office deputy said.

Megan Rosso, born in 1998, became angry with another woman when she refused to clean dishes that she used, stated Deputy Brandon Barnes.

The argument escalated to the point where Rosso struck the victim multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground. While on the ground, Rosso climbed on top of the victim, preventing her from standing up, said Barnes.

Rosso then struck the victim in the head causing swelling under the victim’s left eye and a laceration on her left eyebrow. Barnes states that he was clearly able to observe the injuries to the victim’s head.

A warrant for Rosso’s arrest for a second-degree domestic assault charge has been issued in Texas County with a bond of $25,000, according to court documents.