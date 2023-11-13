The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On Oct. 18, a deputy responded to a medical call regarding a 42-year-old man at a Highway AB residence at Licking.

The officer was advised by dispatch that the man had reported that he thought there were fire-breathing dragons outside his house and had asked if they were going to eat him.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, who came to the door holding a baseball bat and acting in a paranoid manner. As deputies tried to communicate with the man, he made claims they weren’t real law enforcement, that there was someone on the roof and said he was concerned that someone had put fentanyl in his cigarettes and alcohol.

The man was deemed a danger to himself and others and was transported to the Texas County Jail.

A deputy responded to Success School on Nov. 9 regarding a report of a 12-year-old boy who had run out of the building.

A staff member told the officer the boy had said he was going to kill himself and run out the back door of the school. After an extensive search of the area at and around the school, the boy wasn’t found.

Then during a search of the school’s interior, he was found hiding in the boys restroom. After discussion between the officer, staff and parents, the boy was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a voluntary mental evaluation.

On Nov. 10, a deputy was advised by dispatch of a boy with a gun near Success School.

Upon arrival, the officer, another officer and a school staff member located the boy, 15, on a property across the highway from the school. The gun was located in some nearby brush and was determined to be an airsoft gun.

The boy was placed in the custody of his parents and a report was sent to the county juvenile office.

The school was placed under lockdown during the incident.