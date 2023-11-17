The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

A man called on Nov. 13 to report that his dog had accidentally bitten a female mail carrier at his Quaker Avenue residence.

The man told an officer his children had opened the door to the house thinking their grandparents were there, but it was instead the mail carrier. He said his dog bit the woman on the right arm, but the bite didn’t puncture her skin.

The man later provided police a copy of the dog’s vaccination records.

The officer contacted the mail carrier, and she said she didn’t want to make a big deal out of the incident.

Darren L. Bussard, 40, of 7075 Highway 17 in Houston, was arrested Oct. 19 for having three active Texas County warrants (for various misdemeanor charges and one felony) and one active Christian County warrant.

An officer made the arrest after making a traffic stop of a vehicle Bussard was driving, and a computer check revealed the warrants. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.