At its recent annual Cruise-in for the Kids event, the Piney River Fraternal Order of Eagles raised over $8,400 to benefit the Texas County “Shop with a Hero” program that assists kids at Christmastime. Members of the club also met and raised an additional $3,600 for a total donation of $12,000 – the largest the club has ever made to Shop with a Hero.

The club has donated over $35,000 to the program in six years.

“Without the donation of the Piney River Eagles, we would not come close of meeting our goal this year,” said program organizer Bennie Cook. “Thank you to all of the sponsors and donors of the Piney River Eagles Cruise-in. I appreciate the Eagles Club for all they do to support our children and our community.”

With this donation, the Texas County Shop with a Hero program has raised $22,000 this year, with a goal of $25,000. To donate or learn more about Texas County Shop with a Hero, contact Cook at 417-260-2382.