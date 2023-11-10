Hunters will flood into the woods Saturday as the fall firearms deer season opens, swelling Texas County’s population and propelling it into one of the top harvest areas in the state.

The season runs through Nov. 21, and provides an economic boost to the region as those seeking deer fill up their gas tanks, stay at motels and land at grocery stores.

When the harvest was completed last year, 3,607 deer were killed during the main firearms deer season in the county. That was the second highest in the state.

As of Friday, the fall archery deer season stood at 548 in the county. That’s 13th in the state.

NOVEMBER SEASONS

For firearms, the season opens Saturday and closes Nov. 21. A late youth deer season is Nov. 24-26.

Successful deer hunters, send your pictures to news@houstonherald.com.