Houston Community Foundation will join in a nationwide celebration for the week of Nov. 12 to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening their regions by addressing high-priority challenges and betterment projects for local residents.

For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the communities that benefit from their mission-driven work. During this annual celebration, community foundations use this opportunity to share and reflect on the stories of impact from our recent work.

HOUSTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Houston Community Foundation is part of the 54-strong affiliate network of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, based in Springfield. As the CFO has celebrated 50 years of service to the entire central and southern Missouri region this year, the affiliate program is marking 30 years of collaborative philanthropy. The Houston Community Foundation, founded in May 2006, has contributed more than $540,000 back to the community and holds assets of $1.265 million, as of June 30.

“The CFO’s affiliate foundations practice place-based philanthropy every day by understanding the challenges and opportunities specific to their communities,” said Ross Richardson, president. “We look forward to the next 50 years of collaboration with the CFO, our donors and nonprofit partners to help our communities thrive.”

Community foundations, which work with institutional and individual donors to provide grantmaking and other resources to local nonprofits, schools, churches and other IRS-recognized organizations, represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. The local foundation is set to announce grants soon that will benefit not-profit-institutions in the community.

Members of the Houston Community Foundation are: Ross Richardson, Brad Gentry, Parke Stevens Jr., David Keeney, David Adkison, Jim McNiell, Airika Barnett-Wiseman, Karen James, Dee Dee Dunn and Angie Quinlan.