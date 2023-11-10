This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A local organization that works to better the community donated $3,000 Thursday to help stage the Houston Community Foundation Boys Basketball Tournament Jan 15-20 at Tiger Fieldhouse.

The presentation came during a monthly meeting of the group. This year’s tournament will feature Houston, Cabool, Salem, Fordland, Bakersville, Couch, Summersville and Van Buren.

The public also can participate in a hoops contest. A chance of a cash prize costs $1 a ticket or a can of food that goes to the Texas County Food Pantry.