Glen McKinney, 86 of St. Peters, Mo. passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 9, 2023, surrounded by his family. Glen was born on March 19, 1937 in Houston, Mo. the son of Hereford and Mary Etta (Brown) McKinney.

He was raised on the family farm with his brothers (Wayne, Roy) and sisters (Ruby, Agnus Faye, Violet). His father passed away when Glen was 16. He was saved at a young age at Ozark Baptist Church in Houston, where he attended during his youth.

Glen met the love of his life, Jenny Rees, during his teens. They were united in marriage on June 3, 1955 and to this union 3 children were born, Gwenda (Stone) who passed away on Dec. 25, 1999 at 42, Brenda who passed as an infant and Brent McKinney. They raised their children in a home near Cabool. They taught faith, hard work, perseverance and humor to their children. Their church home was Elk Creek Baptist Church for nearly 60 years.

Glen worked for Bauer Brothers Shoe Factory for 15 years; beginning as a piece worker and leaving as assistant superintendent. Glen then made a career change to a job he always wanted; he became an electric lineman for the City of Cabool, retiring at age 60. He enjoyed being a lineman and working with all his coworkers.

Glen loved his life with Jenny and especially enjoyed his kids and grandkids. Mema and Papa’s house and farm was a favorite place for all the grandchildren. Glen and Jenny traveled extensively after their retirement. Some of the travel was cruises with Brent and his family. He was a great example for his kids and all his grandkids loved their Papa. He had a multitude of friends and loved a good joke.

Glen and Jenny along with Brent and Gail had recently moved, first to Detroit, Mich. and then to St. Peters to help babysit their great grandchildren, Eli and Leah Hall, while their parents, Caleb and Heather Hall were finishing their medical residency. All the family will be moving back to Springfield, Mo. in summer 2024.

Glen is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jenny of St. Peters; son, Brent McKinney and wife, Gail of St. Peters; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Driscoll, Michael Driscoll and Heather (McKinney) Hall; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews

Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the Ozark Baptist Church near Houston with Pastor Brad Wallace officiating. Pallbearers were Caleb Hall, Eli Hall, Rick Crebo, Larry Taff, Danny Ream, Brad Rees, Steve Rees and Randy Rees. Interment was in the Ozark Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

