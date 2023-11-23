UPDATED: A Texas County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against a man from Licking. It was unsealed on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Jerry Lynn Potts is indicted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Bond is set at $150,000 cash or surety. Potts is to appear at 9 a.m. Nov. 28 for a formal arraignment.

EARLIER: A Licking man allegedly sexually abused a woman at Sand Shoals Bridge that was allowing him to reside on her property, said a Texas County deputy.

At 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Deputy Ty Albrecht responded to a call at Ellis Prairie Baptist Church in Bucyrus for a report of sexual assault. When he arrived on scene, the alleged victim, a 74-year-old woman, was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot, where he began to question her.

Jerry L. Potts, 56, drove her in her car to Houston to get food at Sonic and groceries from Walmart, according to the victim’s account.

On their way back home, Potts pulled over at Sand Shoals Bridge, a bridge that crosses over the Big Piney River on Sand Shoals Road. He then had an alleged sexual encounter with the victim.

Then he drove home and stated, “Don’t you say nothing about this to nobody.”

After hearing the victim’s account, Albrecht responded to Potts residence at 12:34 a.m. Potts exited his camper and was placed under arrest and escorted to the Texas County Sheriff’s office where he waived his Miranda rights.

Upon investigation, Potts gave a similar account to the victim’s, and stated that he did not know what happened that made him think it was a consensual encounter.

Albrecht stated that during the interview, Potts continually changed his wording on what the victim said during the encounter and would not make eye contact during contradicting statements.