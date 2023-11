The Houston High School basketball program will host its annual Chili and Soup Supper beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in the high school cafeteria.

The meal will be followed by a pair of scrimmages in Tiger Fieldhouse, with the HHS girls playing from 6 to 7 p.m. and the boys from 7 to 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will be used to help the players with travel gear and expenses.